Willing to resign if govt. accords package to Goshamahal: MLA Raja Singh

  • BJP MLA Raja Singh demands package to Goshamahal in Hyderabad
  • He added that he is willing to resign for his post

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Monday urged the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to announce a package to his Goshamahal assembly constituency. He added that he his ready to resign for his post.

Speaking to media, he said that the Chief Minister remembers SC, ST, BC and minorities when the by-elections are nearing. "The CM announced package to win in Huzurabad by-election. And the public are saying that packages only come when their MLA resigns," Raja Singh said.

He said that he his willing to resign if the government announces a package for welfare of SC, ST, BC and minorities.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a financial package of Rs 150 crore for Nagajunasagar constituency and 15 lift irrigation projects for Nalgonda.


