Winter gets warmer in Hyderabad due to rise in temperature

People in the state are experiencing warmer winter as the minimum and maximum temperature remained above normal.

On Sunday, Hyderabad recorded at 31.7 degrees during the day and 19.7 degrees at night which is four degrees above the normal range, according to weather officials. Other regions too experienced warmer nights due to the increase in temperature.

People were seen moving in the early hours of the day rather stay indoors as the cold wave decreases. The change in the temperature is due to the formation of pressure across the Maldives, said the officials.