Winter session of state Assembly from Dec 29

Hyderabad: Telangana is bracing for intensified political activity with the state government deciding to hold winter session of the state Assembly from December 29. The schedule to conduct MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections is also likely to be finalized in January after a discussion in the Assembly session.

The decision to hold the Assembly session was taken at a meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had with his cabinet colleagues. The meeting reviewed the Congress party’s performance in the just concluded Gram Panchayat elections and the challenges to win majority seats in the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections.

Leaders said that the Chief Minister expressed unhappiness over the Congress party’s poor performance in Panchayat elections in some assembly constituencies and warned that the main opposition BRS would gain political advantage if the MLAs and ministers did not work in coordination and see to it that scheme benefits reached the needy in the coming days.

The main agenda for the ensuing Assembly session will include debate on irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram irregularities, delay in the approval of the DPR of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project by the Union government and pending bills. The Assembly session which will begin on December 29 will resume on January 2 after a three-day holiday.

The Monday meeting also discussed the expansion of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by merging 27 municipal bodies with it in the Outer Ring Road Limits (ORR) limits.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy briefed the meeting about the status of the pending projects before the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, illegal utilization of Krishna River waters by Andhra Pradesh and the illegal construction of the projects, mainly Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project by the neighbouring state.