With AP officers coming home, big reshuffle on cards

Hyderabad: A major reshuffle of IAS officers is on the cards in Telangana state following the repatriation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana IAS officers to their allotted cadre.

The Telangana cadre officers SS Rawat, Ananta Ramu, Srijana Gummala and Shivshankar who were relieved by the Andhra Pradesh government reported to the Chief Secretary on Thursday.

The government verified their credentials and performance while they were discharging their duties in Andhra Pradesh before finalising the posts they would be given. They are likely to be given some key responsibilities based on the verification.

Sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was scouting for a ‘capable’ and ‘trusted’ bureaucrat to be appointed as GHMC Commissioner after the incumbent Amrapali was relieved on Wednesday. The CM, who holds the MAUD portfolio, was giving top priority to the development of Hyderabad and hence wants a senior IAS official with a good track record to head the GHMC.

Another key post of Secretary to the Energy department will also be filled by a senior officer after Ronald Rose left for his native cadre Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister was also reviewing the performance of all Secretaries of the key departments like Commercial Taxes, Transport, Stamps and Registrations, Mining and other revenue-generating wings. The Secretaries who failed to fulfill the government’s expectations will be replaced by efficient officers.

Once the reshuffle takes place, the senior IAS officials who were holding Full Additional Charges (FAC) of other departments would be reduced.

This the Chief Minister feels will help streamline the administration further.

Officials said that the junior IAS officers who are excelling in the districts are likely to be brought to the state Secretariat and would be entrusted with special tasks to achieve the goals set by the government in the revenue generation and implementation of the promises made by the Congress during the elections.