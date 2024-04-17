With judge on leave, Kavitha’s bail petition not heard

Delhi: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s bail petition could not come for hearing on Tuesday as the Rouse Avenue Court judge Kaveri Baweja was on leave and the next hearing is likely to be held either on April 22 or 23.

The Rouse Avenue Court had sent Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23. The bail petition in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate was to come up for hearing on Tuesday but it could not be taken up and was adjourned.

Kavitha in her petition has alleged that her arrest was illegal and it was a political vendetta. She had said that the Court should grant her bail considering that she was supporting the inquiry, and for being a woman, for medical reasons and for taking up election campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. She is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

However, the ED has been against the bail to Kavitha stating that she is an influential person and may influence the witnesses. The judicial custody of Kavitha will be ending on April 23.