With no new Covid cases erstwhile Mahbubnagar limping back to normalcy

Mahbubnagar: With no new cases of Corona positive being witnessed during the past 2-3 days across erstwhile Mahbubnagar, the district healthcare and revenue authorities of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy have breathed a sigh of relief and hoping that people of erstwhile Mahbubnagar will slowly get back to normalcy in the next few days ahead. However, the police departments of all these districts are taking no chances and strictly implementing the lockdown and closely monitoring the movement of people particularly in the containment zone and those under home quarantine.

As per the statistics released by the health authorities across erstwhile Mahbubnagar as on April 26, 2020, there have been 11 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Mahbubnagar, 1 case in Narayanpet, 47 positive cases in Gadwal, 2 positive cases in Nagarkurnool and nil cases reported in Wanaparthy district. Except for Jogulamba Gadwal district, the situation of corona infection is under complete control.

For instance, recently the Nagarkurnool district which reported two cases, both the cases have been cured and discharged a few days ago. After this, the district collector E. Sridhar had directed the concerned police authorities manning the two containment zones in the district to remove all the barricades and asked them to implement normal rules as per the lockdown. "Usually containment zones and red spot areas will have stringent rules, no person will be allowed to go out or come inside those areas.

All the necessary essential commodities including medicines and healthcare facilities to the people of those areas will be provided by the volunteers and municipal authorities at their doorsteps. Anyone violating the lockdown rules in these areas will be booked under the social security and healthcare emergency Act. However, with no cases emerging since past 15 days in Nagarkurnool, we have declared the district a free covid zone. But all other lockdown rules and regulations are being strictly implemented because we do not want to take any chances," informed E. Sridhar, district collector Nagarkurnool.

Overall across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar, there are 61 positive cases reported, of the 17 have been discharged, 41 people are still undergoing treatment, while 3 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus.

In Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts of the 13 infected persons, 7 from Mahbubnagar and 2 from Nagarkurnool have been discharged. While Gadwal reported 2 deaths, the Narayanpet district has registered on death during the past one month of Covid-19 outbreak.

In all there are 4455 people are still confined to home quarantine in all the 5 districts of erstwhile Mahbubnagar, while 49 persons are under government quarantine and 7 persons are kept under isolation. If no further positive cases witness in the coming days, definitely the entire Palamuru region will limp back to normalcy, observed the healthcare experts.