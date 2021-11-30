With Telangana High Court convinced, CBI not to probe lockup death

Hyderabad: The Division Bench, while expressing satisfaction over the probe by the State Police into the lockup death case of Mariyamma in Addaduguru police station on June 18, felt it was not necessary to entrust the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.



On the last date of hearing, the Chief Justice Bench felt it a fit case to be handed over to the CBI and even summoned the Superintendent of Police, CBI to the court and directed the Assistant Solicitor General, representing the Central government, to hand over a set of papers pertaining to this case to the SP.

But, during the course of adjudication, when Advocate General BS Prasad apprised the court of the developments in the investigation stating that the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda had dismissed the police officials responsible for the lockup death and the State paid an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh besides offering a government job to the son of late Mariyamma, the Bench was convinced, and satisfied by the investigation, felt it was not necessary to entrust the investigation to the CBI and disposed of the PIL.