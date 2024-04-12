  • Menu
With Telangana sentiment KCR and BRS won twice: Revuri Prakash Reddy

Highlights

Says that more than 8 thousand farmers committed suicide during the BRS regime

Congress leader Revuri Prakash Reddy on Friday said that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao came to power twice by exploiting the sentiments of Telangana people.

He said that more than 8 thousand farmers committed suicide during the BRS regime.

He criticised the BRS government for sending the farmers to jail if they asked for reasonable prices of their yields. He said that due to the lack of rains in the last season, this year's problems have arisen. The BRS government has pushed Telangana into debt state of 7 lakh crores.

