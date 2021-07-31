Withdraw OBC creamy layer scheme, V Hanumantha Rao writes to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leaderV Hanumantha Rao on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to withdraw the OBC creamy layer system.

Referring to Modi's often quoted statement that he is also an OBC, HanumanthaRao said that the PM should withdraw the scheme in order to implement 27 per cent reservations to OBCs.

"Cancellation of the system would alone do justice to BCs," he observed and added that BCs were unable to enjoy the 27 per cent reservations due to the creamy layer system. The reservations benefited only 9-10 per cent of BCs," he added.

The Congress leader said that BCs would not get justice even after 100 years if the creamy layer system was not revoked.

He asked the PM whether he gave ministers' posts to his Cabinet colleagues by following the 27 per cent reservations policy.