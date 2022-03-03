Woman caretaker makes employer blind, steals valuables from house in Hyderabad

In a bizarre case, a woman stole valuable things from the employer's house and before making the former completely blind. The incident took place at Nacharam.



According to the police, the woman, identified as P Bhargavi (32) is a native of Mancherial and was working as a caretaker for P Hemavathi (73) in Snehapuri Colony in Nacharam. Thr police said that the woman allegedly mixed toilet cleaner in the elderly woman's eye drops and administered the same in the woman's eyes.

Later, the employer became completely blind following which Bhargavi stole Rs 40,000 and gold ornaments worth lakhs and left the place concealing them under her clothes.