Woman forced to consume alcohol, sexually assaulted later in Nizamabad

In an horrific incident, a woman was forced to drink alcohol and later sexually assaulted by four persons here at Nizamabad on Tuesday night. The incident took place in a room of a private hospital.



The security guard of the hospital who noticed the woman dialed 100 and the police who rushed to the spot found out that the woman was in intoxicated state. The police shifted the woman to another hospital for treatment.



The Nizamabad town-I police registered a case and launched a man hunt to nab the accused. CC Cameras at the hospital are also being examined to identify the four miscreants. More details about the incident are awaited.

