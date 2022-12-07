Woman raises purchased girls to drive them into flesh trade

Bhongir: Police arrested 5 traffickers and rescued two minor victim girls from the clutches of human traffickers in Yadadri Bhongir district on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused Kamsani Anasurya, resident of Yadagiripally village in Yadagirigutta had purchased two minor girls when they were infants and brought them to Yadagiripally, groomed them and took care of their welfare. Accused Kamsani Anasurya forced the two minor victim girls into prostitution to earn easy money by greedy means, after the minor girls attained puberty.

Subsequently Kamsani Anasurya forcefully sent them to her relative's house Kamsani Srinivas, resident of Thangallapalli village in Sircilla district, for running the prostitution racket.

Kamsani forced the girls to enter into prostitution with the help of pimps. Further, the minor victim girls were brought to Yadagiripalli from Thangallapalli regularly for prostitution purpose.

Later, the accused harassed them to do prostitution but the minor victim girls refused to do the same on which accused Kamsani Anasurya would beat them frequently. Subsequently, one of the two minor victim girls left the house and was found at RTC Bus Stand, Jangon by the police.

A criminal case was registered against the traffickers under the appropriate section of the law. On information, Yadagirigutta police along with She Teams, Anti Human Trafficking Teams and Child Protection members raided the accused Kamsani Anasuya's house and arrested her. Later Anusuya confessed to her crime and revealed names of the other accused involved in the crime.

Police said five gang members were arrested while four more are absconding.

The arrested were Kamsani Anasuya, Kamsani Srinivas, Chandra Bhasker and his wife Kamsani Lakshmi, their son Chandra Kartheek. The absconding were Praveen, Swapna, Ashok, and Sarojamma. The rescued minor victim girls were produced before the Child Welfare Committee Yadadri-Bhuvnagiri for their care and protection. After making proper enquiry, PD Act will be invoked against all the accused persons. For closure of brothels and evictions of offenders proposal being submitted, the officials said.