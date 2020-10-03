Woman techie ends life in Hyderabad

A woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in Narasimha Swamy colony in Hydershakote at Narsingi in Hyderabad on Saturday. The woman identified as Ramya Krishna is suspected to have ended her life due to depression.

Ramya Krishna got married to Gopi, a software engineer five years ago. The couple has two children. Ramya's husband alleged that they have got no disputes between them and also no financial issues.

The police recovered a suicide note from Ramya and launched a probe. The reason for her suicide is yet to be ascertained. The police sent the body to a hospital for autopsy and a case for suspicious death has been registered.

In June, a woman, working as a software engineer ended her life in Meerpet due to harassment by her husband and in-laws. It is learned that the in-laws harassed the woman for not giving birth to a boy. A case of abetment to suicide has been against family members.