Woman who visited bank to collect Rs 1,500 dies in queue at Kamareddy

Telangana: In a sordid incident, a woman died while she was waiting in the queue in front of a bank in Kamareddy to withdraw the Rs 1,500 financial relief deposited by the state government.

Getting into details, Nanoth Kamala (45), a native of Kanapur Thanda in Ramareddy fainted while she was standing in the queue to collect the money. Locals dialled 108 vehicle to shift her to a hospital. However, the ambulance staff confirmed that she was dead due to a fall in heart rate. Meanwhile, the sudden collapse of the woman scared the people standing in the queue due to the rise in positive cases of corona.

Ramareddy sarpanch Sanjeevulu expressed grief over the incident and said that they have taken all the measures for public safety. To avoid the rush at the banks, the money is being given to all the people on a token basis, the sarpanch said.

The state government has announced Rs 1,500 financial assistance to the white ration card holders and free 12 kg rice per unit at the fair price shops to bear the brunt of the lockdown. The amount has been deposited and the people are thronging to banks to collect the money.