Women and local leaders join in Jagadgirigutta

Women and local leaders join in Jagadgirigutta
The women and leaders from Anjaiah Nagar of Jagadgirigutta division have joined the BJP and were warmly welcomed by BJP leader Kuna Srisailam Goud and Buchi Reddy.

The women and leaders from Anjaiah Nagar of Jagadgirigutta division have joined the BJP and were warmly welcomed by BJP leader Kuna Srisailam Goud and Buchi Reddy. As a symbol of their membership in the party, they were presented with a lotus scarf.

During the event, the women leaders emphasised that the development of Quthbullapur could only be achieved with the leadership of Srisailam Goud, and hence, they made the decision to join the BJP.

More Stories
