Live
- Octogenarian daily-wage labourer files defamation suit against CPI-M mouthpiece in Kerala
- Google Maps suggestion left travellers stranded in desert for hours
- Arms & ammunition dropped from drone recovered from J&K’s Akhnoor sector
- Will help Indian Govt towards developing responsible AI: Google
- New MRI study reveals how brain changes in long-Covid patients
- Auto unions extend support to BRS in Ibrahimpatnam
- Haryana CM gives Rs 38 lakh to next of kin of hooch victims
- Madhu Yashki participates Girijana Athmeeya Sammelanam, assures support
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav directs officials to expedite arrangements for KCR's meeting
- LB Nagar BJP candidate Sama Rangareddy campaigns in Mansoorabad
Just In
Women and local leaders join in Jagadgirigutta
Highlights
The women and leaders from Anjaiah Nagar of Jagadgirigutta division have joined the BJP and were warmly welcomed by BJP leader Kuna Srisailam Goud and Buchi Reddy.
The women and leaders from Anjaiah Nagar of Jagadgirigutta division have joined the BJP and were warmly welcomed by BJP leader Kuna Srisailam Goud and Buchi Reddy. As a symbol of their membership in the party, they were presented with a lotus scarf.
During the event, the women leaders emphasised that the development of Quthbullapur could only be achieved with the leadership of Srisailam Goud, and hence, they made the decision to join the BJP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS