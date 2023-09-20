Women in Kothur celebrate introduction of quota Bill

Rangareddy: In a gesture of appreciation for the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the historic introduction of the Women's Bill in Parliament, the women of Kothur municipality came together to perform milk abhishekam on a portrait of the Prime Minister at the Kothur Municipality Centre, which was attended by senior BJP leaders.

The Women's Bill, which promises 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, has been a long-awaited and crucial step toward empowering women in the political arena.

Leading the programme, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy emphasised the significance of the PM's announcement regarding the women's reservation bill. He acknowledged that the opposition party may attempt to obstruct this landmark legislation, which has been eagerly awaited for many years. He also mentioned that it is not only at the national level but also at the State level, where governments have been urged to introduce similar bills during assembly sessions.

The event also saw the presence and participation of notable leaders, including Parliament Co-Convenor Andapuram Narsimha Goud, and BJP leaders Mohan Singh, Isnathi Srinivas, Kothur Municipality President Nagaraju Chari and Kothur Mandal President Malreddy Mahender Reddy.