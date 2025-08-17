Live
Women-led fertiliser outlets launched
Rajanna Sircilla: Ina bid to promote women’s economic empowerment, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas has urged farmers to extend their support to fertiliser and seed outlets run by women’s collectives across the district.
On Saturday, Srinivas, along with Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, inaugurated fertiliser and seed shops run by the Sri Sivarama Mahila Sangham of Bollaram village in Vemulawada Rural mandal and the Tulasi Samaikya Mahila Sangham in Chandurthi mandal.
Speaking at the event, Srinivas highlighted the broader vision behind the initiative. “These shops are more than just points for agricultural inputs. They represent opportunities for women to become financially independent and take charge of their livelihoods,” he said.
Under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, women’s groups have already been provided with a variety of self-employment avenues, including canteens, dairy units, poultry farming, RTC bus operations, and petrol bunks. With plans to introduce rice mills and solar power projects, the government aims to further expand livelihood options for women.
“By actively supporting these outlets, farmers can play a crucial role in strengthening the financial autonomy of women. Our goal is to empower one crore women in the State to become crorepatis,” he added