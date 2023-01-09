Women need to be self-sufficient financially: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that women should achieve financial self-sufficiency. It is suggested that women fishermen should take advantage of the training conducted on fish marketing and preparation of fish dishes.

The minister launched a training program for women fishermen at Nidham Institute, Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion he said that a food festival will be organized in all districts from June 7 to 9. He said that CM KCR wished the fishermen to achieve economic development. He informed that after the formation of Telangana, revenue by the fishery had tripled.

The goal of the government was to increase the revenue of the fishermen. He said that a special drive has been undertaken to provide membership to 1.30 lakh fishermen. He clarified that in the coming days, we will reach the level of exporting fish to foreign countries.