Women sanitation workers felicitated

Gadwal : Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma hon-oured municipal women sanitation workers as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations held at Rajiv Gandhi Circle in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Saturday. The event was organized by Youth Con-gress District President R Tirumalesh, along with Youth Congress members.

As part of the event, municipal women sanitation workers and Women’s Congress leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of Indira Gandhi. Later, the dignitaries lit a ceremonial lamp, cut a cake, and dis-tributed sweets. Sarithamma appreciated the invaluable services of municipal women sanitation work-ers and honored them with saree distributions as a token of respect.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma stated, “Women should excel in all fields equally with men. They must move forward with self-respect, fighting for their rights, as gender discrimination still persists in society despite significant progress. Women must work tirelessly to eliminate this disparity and achieve true equality.”