Women SHG members trained in handicrafts, manufacturing

Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav participated in the ‘Local for Vocal’ programme organised by the District Rural Development Department at the NTR Mini Stadium in the town on Monday.

Under the auspices of EDII, women from self-help groups of six mandals of the district completed training in handicrafts, food items, manufacturing and packaging of essential commodities and opened the stalls of the products they made.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that women should achieve development in all fields and become economically strong. She said that women can achieve empowerment by joining women’s self-help groups. The Collector explained the need for savings to the women.

She assured that appropriate arrangements would be made so that the women could complete the training and sell the products made at one place. She congratulated them on examining the quality of the products made by the self-help women.

She wanted the products of women’s self-help groups to reach as many as possible so that they could be supplied not only to the district but also to the entire State. He thanked the EDII organisation for providing training to women’s self-governing organisations. She hoped that the government would provide many opportunities for the development of women and that everyone who is eligible would take advantage of them and excel in all fields.