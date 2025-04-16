Women urged to undertake korra fish farming

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil underscored the importance of economic empowerment for women through Korra fish farming. Speaking at an awareness conference organised at Kothagudem Club on Tuesday, he addressed members of the Women’s Federation and Agriculture Department APMs about the benefits of adopting this alternative livelihood.

Highlighting the uncertainty in agriculture due to erratic rainfall, the Collector stressed the need for supplementary income sources. “Agriculture is highly dependent on nature. Irregular rainfall makes it difficult to ensure consistent yields. In contrast, fish farming offers a stable income with a one-time investment,” he said.

He specifically recommended Korra fish farming due to the species’ resilience in harsh conditions, including muddy and low-water environments. “Korra fish require minimal space. Farmers can construct water tanks and farm ponds using just a portion of their land,” he explained. The Collector outlined the investment and returns involved in Korra fish farming. “With an investment of approximately Rs 3.5 lakh, including tanks and feed, farmers can expect returns of around Rs 2.7 lakh within seven months by raising 900 fish fry, each selling at about Rs 300 per kg.”

He also informed that under the PMEGP scheme, a 35% subsidy is available through banks. Additionally, construction of ponds can be undertaken free of cost under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“This model ensures returns within two years and income in lakhs, which is often not possible through traditional crops,” he added. Encouraging women to lead the initiative, he urged members of the Women’s Federation to adopt Korra fish farming and set an example for the rest of the state.

The Collector advised farmers to use quality feed and follow a five-times-a-day feeding schedule. He also mentioned that trials are being conducted with scientists to develop automatic feed dispensers. After an initial four-month growth phase in water tanks, the fish can be transferred to larger soil ponds. He added that water from these tanks can also be used for vegetable cultivation, enhancing land utility.

“This model can protect farmers from economic instability, even during global pandemics,” he noted, adding that even software professionals could earn from this venture. He assured that all required facilities would be provided for setting up fish farming units.

Local Bodies Additional Collector Vidya Chandana, Agriculture Department Officer Baburao, and others were present in the conference that had about 400 people in attendance.