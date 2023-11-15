Women voters deciding factor in four segments of Siddipet district

Siddipet: Women are to emerge as the deciding factor in the district in the ensuing Assembly elections, as their votes are crucial in Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbaka and Husnabad constituencies. They outnumber men in determining the outcome, as candidates of the main parties are getting ready to secure their future.

Of the 948,669 voters in the district, there are 480,166 women and 468,422 men, according to figures in the final voter list released by officials. The Gajwel constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has the highest number of 274,654 voters (138,353 women, 136,294 men, seven others).

In minister T Harish Rao’s segment of Siddipet there are 233,733 voters. Of them 118,317 are women and 115,346 men, others 70.

In Dubbaka has 198,100 voters, including 101,081 women and 97,019 men. In Husnabad the total voters are 242,182 (122,415 women, 119,763 men, four others).

According to estimates by observers, women are more aware of usage of their voting rights. This is the reason why parties are making efforts to secure mass women’s votes. This is evident from the ruling BRS, BJP and Congress intensified campaigning.

While the BRS is highlighting the government women’s schemes like ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’, ‘Nutrition Kit, ‘KCR Kit’, ‘Arogyga Mahila’, ‘Ammabadi Vehicles’, V Hub single women pensions, the Congress is focussing on six guarantees--Rs,2,500 assistance, gas cylinder at Rs.500 and free travel in RTC buses. The saffron party is said to be getting its manifesto ready with importance to women.