Women’s associations to manage sand points across Khammam dist

Khammam: “The responsibilities of managing sand point across Khammam district will be handed over to Women’s Associations,” declared District Collector Muzammil Khan. On Tuesday, the Collector inspected the sand point set up by Sindhu Gram Samakhya in Chinna Mandava village of Chintakani mandal during which he stated that trust placed in the Women’s Association should be maintained, sand transportation should be done transparently, and no irregularities should be allowed to happen.

Khan informed that the sand point was set up by Sindhu Gram Samakhya with trust placed in Women’s Associations. He said that sand should be moved from sand points only based on coupons. He said that JCBs cannot be allowed. “A check post should be set up at the sand point within 10 days so that women can be present,” he said. The collector suggested that wherever there is a problem of drunkards at the sand point, it should be brought to the attention of the tehsildar and police immediately. He said that plans are being prepared to set up more innovative business units like Stree Tea Stall and She Rocks Center in the district through Women’s Associations.

The Collector said that the details of the ongoing efforts in Chinna Mandava village will be submitted to the government and that the possibilities of managing sand points through women’s groups across the state should be examined.

The District Collector was accompanied by Tahsildar K. Anantharaju, MPDO Srinivas Rao, APM Srinivas Rao, Sindhu Gram Samakhya members Baby Rani, Lakshmi, Indira, Bhagyalakshmi, concerned officials, and others during this visit.