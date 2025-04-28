Won’t topple cong govt: KCR

Warangal: BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday lashed out at the Congress government for miserably failing to implement its promisers, termed it as the ‘number one enemy of Telangana’.

KCR said his party will not topple the Revanth Reddy government in the state, affirming that it should complete its full term. But people will topple it, he said.

Addressing the Silver Jubilee BRS Formation Day public meeting at Elkathurthy near Warangal, KCR explained how Telangana evolved into country's number-one state, overcoming its backwardness. The BRS chief said Telangana witnessed unprecedented growth in the decade-long regime of the BRS, and all that petered out in just one-and-a-half years of the Congress's rule.

“There were days when the region’s leaders feared saying ‘Jai Telangana’ in the Assembly. From dire straits, it took 25 years for Telangana to transform into a self-sufficient State,” KCR said. The separate Telangana slogan that had fallen into oblivion in 1969 revived in 2001, and the juggernaut didn’t stop till the target was achieved. Since then, the state has progressed like anything with per capita income surging to Rs 3.5 lakh from a paltry Rs 90,000, he said.

The BRS government overcame power problems in just about a year, muting the critical voices of the Andhra rulers. Irrigation facilities reached new heights with the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Devadula, etc. It didn’t take long for Telangana to compete with Punjab in agriculture.

The BRS government implemented several unpromised schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Mission Bhagiratha, etc, KCR claimed.

The BRS chief also recalled the phenomenal growth of IT sector, and the impetus he had given to the education sector by establishing more than 1,000 gurukuls and 33 medical colleges.

“No one is parallel to Congress in lying. It promised a hike in Rythu Bandhu, pensions, Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy, and one tola of gold for Kalyana Laxmi beneficiaries. In all, the Congress gave 420 assurances before the elections. Instead of implementing them, the Congress leaders kept attacking me. They failed in all aspects but passed in shouting, taking oaths in front of Gods, taking commissions and carrying bags,” KCR said. He said the Revanth government is mired in corruption. Claims of 20 to 30 percent commission in clearing bills have sparked outrage, he said.

The ‘misrule’ of the Congress pushed the state into financial doldrums. Economic growth plummeted, he said, referring to the slump in land prices. The state is also witnessing power problems due to inadequate measures taken by the ruling party, KCR said.

“It’s time for the people to think and retrace their way to the growth path,” KCR said. He also found fault with the Congress’ effort to sell the HCU land,” he said.

The BRS chief warned the police, accusing them of disrupting the meeting by creating hurdles to stop the crowds heading to the Silver Jubilee meeting. The police should understand and note it down in their diaries that BRS would be back in power and resist hoisting false cases on BRS cadre.

Training guns against the BJP-led Centre, KCR accused that party of meting out step-motherly treatment to Telangana. The BJP deceived Telangana by merging seven mandals of Khammam and the productive Sileru project with Andhra. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself stated several times that bifurcation is nothing but killing the mother to benefit its child,” KCR recalled.

Referring to the ongoing Kagar Operation in Karregutta hillocks on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, KCR demanded that the Centre withdraw the mayhem. Respect the CPI-Maoists’ ceasefire offer, and hold talks with them. Killing is not democracy, he added.