Workers’ welfare a top priority at SCCL

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director Finance N Balaram has said the company is giving top priority to the employees welfare and extending various facilities to them. Speaking to media persons, along with Directors P Chandra Sekhar, D Satyanaryana Rao at Yellandhu on Thursday, the official said that the SCCL was fully geared up to tackle the Omicron crisis. Adequate number of testing kits and beds were provided for at the seven area hospitals and 21 dispensaries in the areas under the limits of the company.



He informed that the first dose Covid vaccination was 100 percent complete,and 98 percent of employees were given the second dose. Last year five medical oxygen units were set up at five hospitals to meet the patients' needs.

Balaram disclosed that the expenditure incurred on the workers' welfare nearly doubled in the last six years to around Rs 2.07 lakh per employee. The total expenditure on welfare in 2020-21 amounted to Rs 91 crore. It had been decided to provide compassionate employment to the kin of the deceased or medically invalid employees, and as many as 12, 813 candidates were provided employment till December 31, 2021. Director (operations) S Chandrashekar informed that the survey for a floating solar power plant at Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir in Karimnagar was underway. Environmental clearance was given to Naini coal block in Odisha and groundbreaking would take place in next May or June. The works related to Kothagudem -Sathupalli railway would be completed by next March. As part of the Chief Minister's assurance, electricity connections for air-conditioning (AC) were provided to 26, 170 NCWA residential quarters. AC connections to another 12, 170 quarters would be given soo. Around 6000 employees installed ACs, informed Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao.GM (Personnel) K Basavaiah and others were present.