Workshop held to hone entrepreneurship skills

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 6:22 AM IST
Khammam: Vijay Engineering College organised an ‘Open Mic’ session under the E-Cell to promote entrepreneurial thinking among students. The CEO of Knowvation Learnings, Swathi Rushita, addressed students on startups, self-employment, market awareness, and innovation.

She emphasised the importance of communication skills, leadership, and problem-solving abilities, sharing experiences from her entrepreneurial journey. Students actively participated in the interactive session.

Entrepreneurship EducationStudent StartupsE-Cell InitiativeSkill DevelopmentInnovation and Self-Employment
