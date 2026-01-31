Workshop held to hone entrepreneurship skills

Khammam: Vijay Engineering College organised an ‘Open Mic’ session under the E-Cell to promote entrepreneurial thinking among students. The CEO of Knowvation Learnings, Swathi Rushita, addressed students on startups, self-employment, market awareness, and innovation.

She emphasised the importance of communication skills, leadership, and problem-solving abilities, sharing experiences from her entrepreneurial journey. Students actively participated in the interactive session.