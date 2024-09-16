World Barber's Day Celebrated by Nayi Brahmin Community in Aiza.

Gadwal : The Nayi Brahmin community celebrated World Barber's Day, recognizing their rich cultural and historical contributions to society. Historical references indicate that the tradition of shaving began around 1500 BC, initially as a medical practice by physicians to save lives. This practice was later adopted across India as part of Ayurveda, with notable figures like Sushruta (6th century BC) and Charaka (8th century BC) playing pivotal roles in advancing Ayurvedic medicine. Charaka, in particular, is known for his contributions to the spread of Ayurveda, offering medical services across villages, and is often credited with making Ayurveda accessible to the masses.

In ancient times, barbers, also known as "Charakas," were considered medical practitioners who traveled from village to village, providing healthcare services. The term "Charaka" itself is derived from the Sanskrit word meaning "wanderer," a reference to their itinerant lifestyle. Over time, some "Charakas" evolved into "Kshurakas" (barbers), combining their medical knowledge with the art of grooming.



The Nayi Brahmin community, traditionally known for their expertise in three professions—Ayurvedic medicine, music, and barbering—played a significant role in the past. They were known as Dhanvantari Brahmins, Vaidya Brahmins, Charakas, and royal physicians, providing essential services to the public. Many Nayi Brahmins were also advisors to kings, earning the title of "Pandita Rajas" (scholar-kings) due to their deep understanding of human thoughts and behavior through their practice.



In Aiza town, the World Barber's Day celebrations were led by key members of the Nayi Brahmin Seva Sangham, including Taluka President M. Govindu, Mandal President M. Mahesh, Town President M. Shekhar, and District Publicity Secretary M. Somasekhar. State Advisor Sudhakar Nayak, along with several prominent community members and leaders, such as Surya, Ashok, Tirumalesh, Balraj, Mohan, and others, attended the event. Additionally, leaders from various political parties and organizations, including Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Kurava Pullayya, Rangoo Maddileti, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, and BJP leaders Madanna and Mittadoddi Narasimhulu, participated in the celebrations.



M. Somasekhar, District Publicity Secretary, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Nayi Brahmin community members in the Jogulamba Gadwal district, Alampur Taluk, and surrounding areas on the occasion of World Barber's Day.

