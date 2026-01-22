World’s first-ever ‘Swiss Mall’ to dot Hyderabad landscape

Hyderabad: Christelle Luisier Brodard, Chief Minister of the Council of Vaud, Switzerland, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held detailed discussions on strengthening collaboration and partnership between the two states, set against the broader backdrop of the free trade agreement between India and Switzerland.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in multiple sectors, including culture and education, skilling and training, particularly in hospitality management and sports. The leaders also deliberated on mutual collaboration in sharing global best practices in the retail and life sciences sectors, identifying areas where joint initiatives could deliver tangible benefits.

Highlighting the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and outlining the State’s growth roadmap, Revanth Reddy explained the various opportunities available for international cooperation and investment in Telangana.

During the interaction, he proposed the idea of developing a ‘Swiss Mall’ in Hyderabad, envisioned as a first-of-its-kind concept globally. The proposal evoked an immediate and positive response from the Swiss delegation, which expressed interest in examining the idea further.

With both Chief Ministers being football players, the discussions also covered the scope for partnerships in sports, including training, infrastructure and talent development. Sports cooperation was seen as a natural area of synergy between the two states.

The Swiss delegation also showed keen enthusiasm in supporting the Chief Minister’s vision for women empowerment, particularly through self-help groups. Isabelle Moret, Industries and Economy Minister of Vaud, assured that a Swiss team would soon visit Hyderabad to explore these opportunities in greater detail.