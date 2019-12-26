Yadadri-Bhongir: CPM advises KCR not to implement NPR in State

Yadadri-Bhongir: CPM politburo member Raghavulu stated that Modi has been violating the constitution since he became PM of the country.



Addressing the media persons in Bhongir, he said BJP-led central government is damaging the spirit of the federal system. He expressed his concern over RSS chief Mohan Bagavath's pro-Hindutva comments at Sangh's meeting in Hyderabad and condemned his comments.

He appreciated CM KCR over opposing CAA Bill in Parliament and demanded KCR to clear his stand on NRC. Stating that while the BJP's alliance parties including YSR CP are opposing the NRC, Chief Minister KCR's silence on NRC raises doubts.

He advised the State government not to implement NPR similar to Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu State governments. CPM will go ahead against NPR and NRC with like-minded secular forces, he underlined.