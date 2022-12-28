Yadadri gears up to receive Prez Murmu

Yadadri: All are in hurry to make foolproof arrangements at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy shrine to receive President President Droupadi Murmu who will be visiting the temple on December 30.

The officials concerned confirmed the visit of President Murmu to Yadadri. They are taking steps to ensure that the President Murmu's visit could be peaceful and memorable.

The temple authorities are getting ready to give a grand welcome to the first President who is coming after the re-opening of the main temple after renovation.

Meanwhile, three helipads are already being prepared at the Yagasthala located down the hill in view of President Draupadi Murmu's visit to Yadadri. A helicopter carried out a trial run on Monday. On Tuesday, three helicopters came for a trial run.

One helicopter did a trial run on top of the temple and in areas like the presidential suite, while the other helicopter landed at the helipad set up at the shrine.

Another helicopter stopped at a height of 10 feet and checked the sensor.

There is a possibility that these three helicopters will do a trial run again.

The attention of the temple As per the scheduled programme, President Murmu will directly reach the VVIP guesthouse on the hill in a special convoy from the yaga place. In view of this, the guest house on the hill is being painted. Electric lights are being repaired on Ghat Road.

Also, road works are being done from Yaga place to Third Ghat Road Circle.

The R&B officials have increased the speed in laying of another road from the guest house on the hill to the main temple. Officials focused on cleanliness work in the vicinity of the temple.