Yadadri: Software employees supplying drugs held

Yadadri: Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri Choutuppal police arrested two software employees who were trafficking drugs (narcotics) from Goa to Hyderabad on Monday. Drugs worth Rs. 2.35 lakh were seized . CI N Srinivas shared the following facts about the incident.

Vatturi Suryasampath (23) from Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district and Deepak Phaneendra from Rajahmundry are friends and both work in the software industry. They have been importing narcotics from Goa and supplying them to Hyderabad and the nearby areas for some time.

Surya and Deepak travelled around the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad on May 28 after buying the banned MDMA 25 pills and LSD-2 narcotics from a person in Goa. From Goa, the two took a bus to the city.

They were nabbed by the police in Choutuppal on Monday while travelling via Peddaamberpeta on their way to Rajahmundry in a truck carrying the narcotics.

A total of Rs 2.35 lakh was seized from them, as well as a large number of mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees. According to the CI, the case will be registered and remanded. Along with CI, SI Anil was present.