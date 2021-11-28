  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Yadadri temple receives Rs 29.94 lakh cash, 2 kg gold

Yadadri temple
x

Yadadri temple

Highlights

Yadadri Temple officials have stated that donations of Rs 29,94,276 and 2 kg gold was received from devotees in nine days for the gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy main temple. These donations were received from November 19 to 27

Yadadri: Yadadri Temple officials have stated that donations of Rs 29,94,276 and 2 kg gold was received from devotees in nine days for the gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy main temple. These donations were received from November 19 to 27.

Devotees donated Rs 8,11,677 in cash through challans, Rs 8,63,555 through RTGS, Neft, QR code and online, whereas, Rs 13,19,044 in the form of cheques and DDs and 2 kg gold.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X