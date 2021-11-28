Yadadri temple receives Rs 29.94 lakh cash, 2 kg gold

Yadadri: Yadadri Temple officials have stated that donations of Rs 29,94,276 and 2 kg gold was received from devotees in nine days for the gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy main temple. These donations were received from November 19 to 27.

Devotees donated Rs 8,11,677 in cash through challans, Rs 8,63,555 through RTGS, Neft, QR code and online, whereas, Rs 13,19,044 in the form of cheques and DDs and 2 kg gold.