Yadadri temple to have golden doors

Yadadri: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadadri revival works have speed up. The works are going to be architecture marvel, especially the main temple's 'Swarna Dwaram' is going to be a special attraction to the pilgrims.



The temple officials have released a video of Swarna Dwaram with an explanation of design and significance of the door in detail a couple of days ago. Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) officials, under the supervision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, are carrying out the revival works of the temple in such a way that the temple is going to one of the devotional destinations in the country.

As per official sources, the works of the temple entrance is being carried out by handicraft experts of Tamil Nadu State. Teak, copper, brass and bronze are being used in the making of the entrance. National awardee and handicraft expert sculptor Ravindran Stapathi had taken up the works of temple entrance as per Agama shastra. Along with his crew, he has been working for the past four months in preparing Swarna Dwaram (Golden Threshold) of the temple.

The design of the entrance door consists of 54 squares and as many as 14 images of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy embedded in it. As many as 36 bells fixed inside the temple will ring when the entrance doors will be opened and sanctum of Swayambu temple will be reverberated with this music. Also, besides 36 lotus flowers with eight petals and six swan images are being embedded in the doors as a symbiotic relationship of man and God. The temple officials opined that all the embeddings in the doors of the temple entrance will balance the Vaastu errors if any.