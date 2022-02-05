  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

'Yadadri will flourish as greatest shrine in country'

Yadadri will flourish as greatest shrine in country
x

State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar along with Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha inspecting Yadadri temple works on Friday

Highlights

State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar stated that Yadadri Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple will flourish as the greatest shrine in the country.

Yadadri: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar stated that Yadadri Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple will flourish as the greatest shrine in the country.

He was accompanied by his family members and Chairman Civil Supplies Corporation Srinivas Reddy.

On the occasion, Government Whip Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy showed the renovated temple to both Vinod Kumar and Srinivas Reddy and explained the significance of the shrine.

Speaking on the occasion, B. Vinod Kumar said that it was a notable gesture of CM KCR for taking utmost care with regard to makeover of the temple.

Stating that the devotees are eagerly waiting for darshan of Swayambhu Laxmi Narsimha Swamy, he recalled the CM KCR's statement of inauguration of temple in the month of March this year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X