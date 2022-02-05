'Yadadri will flourish as greatest shrine in country'

Yadadri: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar stated that Yadadri Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple will flourish as the greatest shrine in the country.

He was accompanied by his family members and Chairman Civil Supplies Corporation Srinivas Reddy.

On the occasion, Government Whip Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy showed the renovated temple to both Vinod Kumar and Srinivas Reddy and explained the significance of the shrine.

Speaking on the occasion, B. Vinod Kumar said that it was a notable gesture of CM KCR for taking utmost care with regard to makeover of the temple.

Stating that the devotees are eagerly waiting for darshan of Swayambhu Laxmi Narsimha Swamy, he recalled the CM KCR's statement of inauguration of temple in the month of March this year.