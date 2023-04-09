Yadadri: Youngster killed in road mishap

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate mishap, a youngster identified as K Vamshi from Ambedkar Nagar of Rajapet mandal in the district, died and his friend sustained injuries. The road accident took place at Chiryal of Medchal district on Sunday morning.



The family members of Vamshi and his friend B Suman were travelling on a motorcycle which went out of control and hit a culvert at Chiryal. Vamshi died on the spot while the injured Suman was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, two were killed involving a DCM and a car. The mishap took place at Petbasheerabad on Saturday night.

the police informed that a car coming from Kompally and going towards Medchal rammed into a stationery DCM. Two youngsters who were in the car died on the spot. The accident happened around 3 a.m.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation underway.