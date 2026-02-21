Yadagirigutta deity adorned in Matsya Alankaram form

Yadagirigutta: The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy are being celebrated with religious fervour at the sacred shrine of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

As part of the festivities, on Friday, the presiding deity was adorned in the divine Matsya Alankaram (incarnation of the Fish) and taken out in a ceremonial procession along the temple’s Mada streets for the devotees’ darshan marking the commencement of the special Alankara celebrations.

The rituals began with a sacred homam performed in the Yagashala. The beautifully decorated idols of the Lord and Goddess were then taken in a grand procession amid Vedic chants, allowing devotees to witness the splendour of the divine adornment. The chief priests explained the spiritual significance of the Matsya Alankaram to the devotees. Temple Executive Officer Bhavani Shankar, Dharmakarta Narasimha Murthy, temple staff, and a large number of devotees participated in the celebrations.