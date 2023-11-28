Yechury rallies support for ‘Ranganna’

Nalgonda: Sitaram Yechury, the All-India general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], emphasised the importance of securing victory for their party candidate, Julakanti Ranga Reddy, in the upcoming Assembly elections during a roadshow held in Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district on Monday.

Addressing the crowd, Yechury expressed confidence in Julakanti’s capabilities, stating, “After watching this roadshow and rally, I realised that Ranganna will be an MLA in the future.” He underscored that the future of Miryalaguda rested on Ranganna and encouraged the public to support the CPM candidate who has been championing people’s issues in the assembly.

Yechury’s roadshow, which extended from Vemulapalli to Rajiv Chowk in Miryalaguda town, witnessed substantial participation from CPM party cadres. Speaking passionately, Yechury highlighted Ranganna’s steadfast commitment to the principles represented by the red flag for the past 40 to 50 years.

“There is an important reason why people should vote for us. Ranganna is the only person who raises people’s issues in the assembly, and we are asking for a vote from Miryalaguda for that,” Yechury asserted.