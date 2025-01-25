Yennam vents ire at Kalvakuntla family

Mahabubnagar: MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Kalvakuntla family, accusing four key members of being responsible for the downfall of Telangana. Speaking at a press meeting held at his camp office in Mahabubnagar, he criticized the BRS leadership and highlighted the Congress government’s achievements in the state.

The MLA emphasized that the people of Telangana are beginning to recognize the developmental strides made by the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He praised the CM and his cabinet for staying connected with the public and addressing grassroots issues, adding that over 11,000 Gram Sabhas have been successfully conducted across the state.

The MLA alleged that KTRama Rao’s foreign trips during the BRS regime were mere attempts to hide misappropriated wealth, yielding little benefit for the state. In contrast, he highlighted that Revanth Reddy’s leadership has not only attracted substantial investments but also enhanced Telangana’s reputation on the global stage.

He also pointed out the potential of these investments to create 50,000 jobs for Telangana’s youth and criticized the BRS for opposing initiatives like skill development centers and a sports university in the state.