You can't pay salaries on time, but want to bid for VSP? Bandi's poser to CM

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday came down heavily on reported move by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prevent privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by submitting an expression of interest (EOI) to participate in its bidding. Addressing the media here, he said "Twitter Tillu" (IT Minister K T Rama Rao) reportedly wrote a letter to the Centre on VSP. Bandi asked KCR, "why have you developed love for VSP and North Andhra? With what face are you going to bid for VSP."

He said the BRS chief had spent taxes paid by people of Telangana to be distributed in Punjab. Now the CM wants to invest in a steel factory in AP. "Do you think Telangana is your fiefdom?" he asked. Mounting a vitriolic attack on the State government, he alleged that thousands of crores of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SSCL) have been siphoned off, turning it into a loss-making entity; forcing SSCL to break its fixed bank reserves to meet salary bills. Besides, nearly 20,000 jobs were scrapped in SSCL. Yet KCR offered to field SSCL to bid for VSP". Bandi recalled KCR's promise in 2018 to start the Bayyaram Steel Factory and create 20,000 jobs. "If the CM has funds, why Nizam Sugar Factory, Sirpur Khagaznagar Paper Mills, and Kamalapur Rayons Factory have not been revived? While KCR is closing industries with good standing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived Ramagundam factory", he said.

Bandi said "KCR pushed the State into a debt trap, failed to pay salaries to government staff; unable to implement electoral promises like unemployment allowance and double-bedroom houses to the poor; failed to release funds for Rythu Bandhu; but he wants to purchase VSP."