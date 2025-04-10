Young India Police School inaugurated in record time at Manchirevula

Manchirevula, Telangana – The prestigious Young India Police School (YIPS), which had its foundation stone laid by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on 21 October last year, was officially inaugurated in just six months — a record time for such an ambitious project.

The inauguration, held on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day, saw the Chief Minister himself launching the school amidst much anticipation and pride. The YIPS project, a flagship initiative aimed at providing quality education with a focus on discipline and service, has been established with state-of-the-art facilities in Manchirevula.

During the event, the Chief Minister inspected the amenities provided on the campus, including the teaching facilities and specially designed uniforms for the students. He also distributed these uniforms and school kits to the children, marking the start of a new academic journey.

Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, a special school bus dedicated to student transport was flagged off, and the Chief Minister spent time on the school grounds playing football with the children, creating a joyful and memorable moment for all in attendance.

The swift completion and launch of YIPS stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to education and the values of public service.