Young woman dies after eating food at restaurant

Adilabad: A young woman working at a school in Boath mandal in the district died of food poisoning on Tuesday.

Pool Kali Baiga (19), a young woman working as a cook at St Thomas School in Boath mandal in the district, died of food poisoning.

The staff of St.Thomas School went to Nirmal city for shopping on 2nd of this month and after finishing shopping, they had lunch at Grill Nine Multi Restaurant there and returned to returned to the school.

Since midnight of the same day, they have been suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea. The staff underwent tests at the local taluka hospital where doctors confirmed that they had suffered food poisoning.

On Tuesday also, when four staff members and a cook went to the hospital for a check-up, a 19-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh who was working as a cook died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the complaint filed by the school principal, the adulterated food was eaten at the Grill Nine Multi Restaurant in Nirmal district center.

Boath SI Praveen said that based on the petition given by St. Thomas Principal Sister Smita, legal action will be taken against the owner of the restaurant.