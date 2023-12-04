Young Yashaswini, the giant-killer

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Barely a month ago, no one knew the 26-year-old techie Mamidala Yashaswini. All of a sudden, she grabbed the headlines on Sunday by snaring none other than Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao in the elections to Telangana Assembly. It may be noted that Errabelli is a six-time MLA and one-time MP, who never lost an election in his four-decade-long political career. The journey of Yashaswini is quite strange. Initially, her mother-in-law Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy planned to contest from Palakurthi seat at the behest of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. However, due to citizenship-related problems, she had to withdraw.

Pushed into the political battlefield by her in-laws - Hanumandla Jhansi - Rajender Reddy couple, the owners of Raj Properties, a real estate and property management company in California, US, Yashaswini took politics like a fish to water.

Guided by her mother-in-law Jhansi, she extensively campaigned in Palakurthi constituency without any respite. It’s not all that easy to face a seasoned politician like Errabelli; however, she covered almost all the habitations, especially Thandas to make a dent into the bastion of Errabelli.