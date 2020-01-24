Youngster murdered in Hyderabad
Highlights
A youngster was brutally killed under Kulsumpura police station limits on Friday morning hours.
According to police, the victim identified as Sachin. On receipt of information police rushed to the spot and collected evidences from the spot.
They shifted the body to Osmania General hospital mortuary for postmortem. By registering a case police are investigating. More details are awaited.
