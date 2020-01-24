Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Youngster murdered in Hyderabad

Youngster murdered in Hyderabadrepresentation image
Highlights

A youngster was brutally killed under Kulsumpura police station limits on Friday morning hours.

A youngster was brutally killed under Kulsumpura police station limits on Friday morning hours.

According to police, the victim identified as Sachin. On receipt of information police rushed to the spot and collected evidences from the spot.

They shifted the body to Osmania General hospital mortuary for postmortem. By registering a case police are investigating. More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>




Top