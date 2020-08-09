Youth Congress leaders engage in fisticuffs in Warangal

Warangal: The internal bickerings in Congress were out on Sunday with the Youth Congress leaders, allegedly belonging to two viral groups, engaged in fisticuffs.

The incident occurred as soon as the Warangal DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy left the party office after hoisting the flag on the occasion of the Youth Congress Foundation Day.

Both the groups in the Youth Congress lodged complaints against each other at the Hanamkonda Police Station.