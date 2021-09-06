Youth injured in blast in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: A youngster injured in an explosion here at Cherla in Bhadradri district on Monday.

According to sources, Brahmma Naidu was reading pamphlet of Maoist which was setup on the tree at Lenin nagar in Cherla when the explosion occurred. While Naidu sustained injuries, his bike which was parked near the tree was damaged.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the youth to Bhadrachalam area hospital for treatment.