Youth must know sacrifices of freedom fighters: Singireddy

Dindi ( Nalgonda ): Stating that it is right time to understand the past history to pave way for the future, Chief Minister KCR carried out 2-week Vajrotsava celebrations to make the present generation aware of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle. He said that the new generation must know the value of the sacrifices of martyrs made for the country's freedom. The old generation fought in different ways and in different forms to free the country from the clutches of British.

Several agitations and non-cooperation movements were carried out to weaken the financial resources of Britain.

Bhagat Singh attacked Parliament and Subhash Chandra Bose raised an army outside the country named Azad Hind Fauj during the freedom struggle. Abid Asrani, a Hyderabadi, coined the slogan Jai Hind, he added.

The valuable message is being conveyed to society through the sprouted seeds in the name of " Diamond Jubilee Freedom celebrations.

The innovative message of sprouts is explaining the importance of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima being implemented in the State by CM KCR.

Agriculture is need of the world

No matter how advanced technology is, the food that man needs must come from the land itself, through agriculture, he asserted.

There is a need for farmers to grow different and diversified crops to meet the changing food requirements.

There is a need to increase the productivity of farmers' crops by adopting advanced technology, new techniques and cultivation methods. Agriculture becomes profitable if farmers grow crops according to the market demand.

There is a need to train farmers to grow crops according to international standards. After America, our country has the highest cultivated land, but China is more productive with less cultivated land than us, he explained.

Cotton is being grown in 3.25 crore acres in the country, but America is the largest producer of cotton which is being cultivated in just 80 lakh acres.

PM Modi promised to link the Employment Guarantee scheme to agriculture to overcome the shortage of labour in the country, in 2014 but failed to do so, he criticized.

He said Agricultural plots are big in foreign countries , where as agricultural plots are small in India.

The agriculture sector has the power to drive the Indian economy, if it is strengthened in all aspects, he emphasized. The farmers of the State gain confidence under TRS regime, he added.

Telangana is the only state which is top in the country in both welfare and development, he stated.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, MLA Ravindra Naik and officials visited the seed production field located in Dindi where the pictures of Chief Minister KCR and Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy were created by sprouts in the wake of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Independence.