Live
- Newly Spotted Exoplanet Shows Striking Similarities to Earth
- Starbucks CEO: Coffee Giant’s Turnaround Effort Progressing Faster Than Expected After One Year
- Three soldiers killed in Siachen avalanche
- Rajasthan Assembly passes Anti-Conversion Bill; lifer for forced conversions
- US Job Growth Cut by 911,000 After Revisions, Pointing to Softer Economic Momentum
- India’s fitness market revenue to grow by 15 pc annually, reach Rs 37,700 cr by 2030: Report
- LIVE Updates: Israel Launches Strike Aimed at Hamas Leaders in Doha
- 'More games left in us': Hazlewood backs veteran pace trio to continue beyond Ashes
- Nandamuri Balakrishna creates history NSE
- Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar Extends Milad-un-Nabi Greetings, Calls for Global Peace and Unity
Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar Extends Milad-un-Nabi Greetings, Calls for Global Peace and Unity
Mahabubnagar: On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar social organisation from Mahabubnagar conveyed heartfelt...
Mahabubnagar: On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar social organisation from Mahabubnagar conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community and people of all faiths, urging everyone to uphold peace, harmony, and human welfare.
Khalid Naveed, President of Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar, in his message highlighted the significance of the Prophet Mohammad’s teachings in today’s world marked by conflict and crises. He stated, “This is the blessed month celebrating the birth of Prophet Mohammad, who guided humanity towards peace, compassion, and unity across all faiths. His message is a timeless call for global brotherhood and tranquility.”
Emphasizing the Prophet’s role as a beacon of mercy and tolerance, Naveed appealed to the people to draw inspiration from his life and work towards eradicating hatred and violence. He stressed that the world must embrace the Prophet’s vision of peace to overcome the challenges of division, extremism, and humanitarian crises.
The organisation reiterated its commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and social welfare, underscoring that the true spirit of Milad-un-Nabi lies in serving humanity and fostering unity among all communities.