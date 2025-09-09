Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar Extends Milad-un-Nabi Greetings, Calls for Global Peace and Unity

Mahabubnagar: On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar social organisation from Mahabubnagar conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community and people of all faiths, urging everyone to uphold peace, harmony, and human welfare.

Khalid Naveed, President of Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar, in his message highlighted the significance of the Prophet Mohammad’s teachings in today’s world marked by conflict and crises. He stated, “This is the blessed month celebrating the birth of Prophet Mohammad, who guided humanity towards peace, compassion, and unity across all faiths. His message is a timeless call for global brotherhood and tranquility.”

Emphasizing the Prophet’s role as a beacon of mercy and tolerance, Naveed appealed to the people to draw inspiration from his life and work towards eradicating hatred and violence. He stressed that the world must embrace the Prophet’s vision of peace to overcome the challenges of division, extremism, and humanitarian crises.

The organisation reiterated its commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and social welfare, underscoring that the true spirit of Milad-un-Nabi lies in serving humanity and fostering unity among all communities.