YS Sharmila BJP's arrow: TRS

Warangal: Undoubtedly, YSRTP president YS Sharmila is an arrow released by the BJP, TS Planning Commission vice-chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar said. Garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar on the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) premises as part of Deeksha Diwas celebrations here on Thursday, Vinod said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind Sharmila's padayatra. Sharmila's only agenda is to tarnish the image of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Instead of attacking the TRS Government, Sharmila should question the BJP-led Centre for not releasing funds to Telangana, he said.

"Former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was an antagonist of Telangana. Sharmila has no moral ground to criticise Telangana MLAs. Telangana people will never own Sharmila despite her padayatra. It's better if she goes to Andhra Pradesh to do her politics," Vinod said. Stating that Sharmila can't see the development in Telangana, he advised her to compare the governance of Jagan with KCR.

Referring to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's padayatra, Vinod said that it was aimed at instigating divisive politics. He said that people will not believe BJP despite its efforts to malign the image of TRS Government.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that Sharmila has nothing to do with Telangana. Sharmila will have to go to Andhra Pradesh if she has any issues with her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. He alleged that BJP is behind Sharmila whose target is to criticise KCR and TRS MLAs.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Debt Relief Commission chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, district libraries chairman Azeez Khan and former KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.