YS Sharmila launches 'Praja Prasthanam' from Chevella

YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday launched her padayatra 'Praja Prasthanam' from Chevella after a public gathering. YS Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma flagged off the padayatra after the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, YS Sharmila took a dig at the TRS government stating that party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao focused on the welfare of his family instead of public. "The state had witnessed 8,000 farmers' suicides in the last seven years and around 30,000 people were removed from their jobs. The government is also responsible for the suicides of unemployed youth who took their lives due to no job notifications in Telangana. There are around 1.90 lakh vacant jobs in the state," she said.

YS Sharmila also lambasted at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy alleging that they do not know how to threaten people like him. She added that they could not do purchasing and selling of public representatives. The YSRTP chief also questioned Telangana BJP as to why it is not disclosing the evidences when it accused the Chief Minister of corruption.