YS Sharmila meets YSR loyalists in Hyderabad

YS Sharmila, the sister of YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday met YSR loyalists from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts here at Lotus Pond.

Around 500 people attended the meeting. YS Sharmila sought their feedback on launching a political party in Telangana and also the public opinion on the TRS governance.

She said that their intention is to establish 'Rajanna Rajyam' in Telangana. "YS Rajasekhara Reddy holds a special place in people's hearts irrespective of caste and religion," she said listing out the schemes launched by the former CM.

Sharmila said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy launched several programmes for the welfare of the students, poor and farmers. "With the public support, we can rebuild the golden era and fulfil the dreams of YSR," she said.